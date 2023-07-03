Pep Guardiola’s Hilarious Moments Take Social Media By Storm As Man City Bask On Twitter

Pep Guardiola gave Manchester City their best season since their existence as the Spanish Manager won all the 3 major trophies; UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the 2022-23 campaign. The former Barcelona manager is on vacation with his loved ones and now will be resting before the pre-season starts.

Pep Guardiola beat Inter Milan in the UCL Final

Pep Guardiola beat Manchester United in the FA Cup Final

Pep Guardiola beat Arsenal in the EPL title race

Manchester City interacts with the crowd, resulting in a humorous scene.

Manchester City's Twitter handle posted a tweet related to their head coach, who recently led them to glory. Pep Guardiola has now become one of the best managers of all time, as the former player has coached big teams like FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City and succeeded with all of these respective clubs. The star manager was hilariously treated in the comment section, let’s take a look at some of the reactions.

The majority of the comments were filled with the funniest Pep Guardiola video, since Pep is usually known for his moments when his side scored a goal or wins a match. Pep's impassioned celebrations have become famous in the world of football, leaving supporters in awe of his passion and energy. Pep's energy provides an added level of excitement to the game, whether it's his frantic fist-pumping, sideline dances, or exuberant hugs with players. Fans await these moments with bated breath, photographing and sharing them on social media, generating a frenzy that stretches beyond the match itself. Pep Guardiola is regarded as one of the most successful and influential football managers, and his antics on the sidelines have shaped his endearing reputation among fans all over the world.

When does Manchester City's pre season tour start?

According to the reports, Manchester City will kick off their pre-season tour in Japan against Yokohama F Marinos at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23. After that, they will be playing Pep’s former team, Bayern Munich, in one of the most anticipated matches on July 26. Their third pre-season encounter will be against Atletico Madrid on July 30 at Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul. Returning to the UK, the Premier League champions will face Arsenal on August 6 at Wembley Stadium, London.