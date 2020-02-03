Man City's Discipline Comes Under Scanner After Oleksandr Zinchenko's Red Card Vs Spurs

Who would have thought that the new Premier League giants Manchester City will face such a downfall after winning two consecutive titles? However, the unthinkable is happening. Pep Guardiola's side are shattering like a house of cards in the league this season. There is no hope for them to make it a hat-trick of Premier League glories. They have already lost 6 games this season. It is equal to the total losses from their last two seasons combined. Their most recent upset came against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City were reduced to 10 men after Oleksandr Zinchenko saw a red card in the 60th minute. It set a new Premier League record for Man City in the 2019-20 season.

A bad result and overall performance... We should have done the job and score way before being punished tonight. Lessons got to be learned for the next important games ✊🏾 #ComeOnCity pic.twitter.com/odqDXDp9Ni — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 2, 2020

A series of red cards for Man City this season

Oleksandr Zinchenko became the third Man City's player to be sent off in the Premier League this season. No team has been awarded more red cards than Pep Guardiola’s side in 2019-20. The other two Man City players to see a red card this season are Ederson and Fernandinho. Man City's goalkeeper was sent off in the 12th minute during their Premier League clash against Wolves. Wolves went on to win the game 3-2 and it was a huge blow for Pep Guardiola and team.

Fernandino was sent off during Man City's game against Aston Villa for his tackle on Davis in the 87th minute. However, Fernandino's assist didn't bother the defending champions much. They were already three goals up in the clash. Zinchenko's red card was Man City's 5th red card of the season overall. They have received two more in the Champions League 2019-20 group stage round.

Pep Guardiola still has a lot to fight for this season. Man City have booked their place in the finals of Carabao Cup and will face Real Madrid for their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. Man City will next play against West Ham United in their Premier League 2019-20 Matchday 26 clash.

