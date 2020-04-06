Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola's Mother Passes Away At 82 Due To Coronavirus

Premier League manager Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola's mother Dolors Sala Carrió passed away on Monday due to Coronavirus. Dolors Sala, aged 82, had died after contracting the deadly virus in Barcelona. In a statement released by the club, City expressed its heartfelt sympathy to the 2018-19 Premier League champion and his entire family.

Spain has been hit particularly badly by coronavirus, with more than 100,000 reported cases and more than 10,000 deaths as countries do their best to try to limit the damage caused by the deadly pandemic.

Some tragic news this afternoon as the club have confirmed that Pep Guardiola's mum has died https://t.co/bJtN3TzRUO — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) April 6, 2020

Premier League suspended indefinitely

Earlier on Saturday, Premier League announced that the 2019-2020 season will not be cancelled and will resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so. The announcement was made following a shareholders' meeting on Friday morning. The last Premier League match was played almost a month ago on March 10 between Leicester City and Aston Villa.

A statement released by the league read: "It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time."

"The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution. With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition. However, any return to play will only be with the full support of the Government and when medical guidance allows. The sporting and financial implications for Premier League clubs as well as for The FA, EFL and National League were considered at today’s meeting," the statement further read.

