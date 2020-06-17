When Arsenal Last Faced Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne Ran Riot At The Emirates: Watch

Exactly 100 days after the last Premier League live game, football is back and the Man City vs Arsenal live clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, June 17, 8:15 pm (Thursday 12:45 am IST) proves to be a cracker of a game. During the last Man City vs Arsenal live game, Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne was the two-goal hero for Pep Guardiola's side with Raheem Sterling also getting on the scoresheet in a 3-0 rout. Kevin De Bruyne ran riot in the previous Man City vs Arsenal live encounter and the North London side would hope to put on a better defensive display when they travel to the Etihad.

Man City vs Arsenal live: When Kevin De Bruyne ran the show at the Emirates in December 2019

Kevin de Bruyne was at the heart of everything for Man City when Pep Guardiola's side made the trip to the Emirates in December 2019. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring on the night just 89 seconds into the game when he smashed the ball into the net after Gabriel Jesus crossed from the left. Kevin De Bruyne then turned provider when he crossed for Raheem Sterling to tap the ball into an empty net on 15 minutes to double the visitors' lead.

A masterful first-half display was then rounded off five minutes before the half-time whistle when Kevin De Bruyne grabbed his second goal on the night. The midfielder latched onto a pass from Phil Foden before driving at the Arsenal defence and slotting the ball into the corner of the goal with his left foot. The Premier League live game between Arsenal vs Man City in December 2019 ended 3-0 in favour of Pep Guardiola's side.

15 - Kevin De Bruyne became the first player to assist 15+ goals in three separate Premier League campaigns. Creator. #OptaPLRefresher pic.twitter.com/I55dTR5cUz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2020

Premier League live: Man City vs Arsenal team news

The Man City vs Arsenal live Premier League clash takes place on Wednesday, June 17, 8:15 pm (Thursday 12:45 am IST) at the Etihad Stadium. For Man City, Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero have shaken the knocks they were carrying prior to the lockdown. Arsenal too have a number of players that have recovered from injury during the lockdown as Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are now available for Mike Arteta and loanee Cedric Soares is also in contention to make his debut.

Man City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Leno; Bellerin, Mari, Luiz, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Premier League schedule: Next three rounds of fixtures decided

The Premier League schedule for the next three matchdays have been announced with the resumption of football from June 17 onwards. A total of 32 Premier League fixtures will be played out in a span of 16 days. Here is the Premier League schedule and fixture list for matchdays until July 2.

The #PL will restart behind closed doors on 17 June if all safety requirements are in place



The Premier League today confirmed the fixtures for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season



All 92 matches will be broadcast live in the UK ➡ https://t.co/MhXpFrg2nu pic.twitter.com/5cYPDij53a — Premier League (@premierleague) June 5, 2020

Image Credits- Kevin De Bruyne Instagram