Manchester City Release An Outlandish Film Trailer On Twitter; Netizens Slam It

Football News

Manchester City released a trailer of a film in collaboration with Nissan. The film starring Walker, De Bruyne and Gundogan drew negative reception from fans.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester City

Manchester City teamed up with Nissan for a video advertisement to promote the Nissan Juke. The club released a 24-second clip on Twitter, showcasing Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Illkay Gundogan in a James Bond-inspired trailer. However, City's attempt sparked a slew of comments on social media. Netizens roasted the club for their failed attempt.

The action-thriller like trailer features Manchester City star Kyle Walker. He is playing the role of Special Agent Walker. It also features Kevin De Bruyne playing 'Double O' and Illkay Gundogan playing Double O's arch-rival 'Dark Illy Commander of the World'. With De Bruyne and Walker walking through flame and Gundogan driving the Juke, the trailer had it all. It, however, failed to impress the supporters who branded the trailer to be way over the top.

Social Media roasts Manchester City after their trailer launch

Manchester  City falling apart without Mikel Arteta? 

Coming back to football, Manchester City are currently chasing runaway leaders Liverpool in the Premier League. Having played a game more, City currently third in the league, 14 points behind the Reds. City will face Port Vale (January 4) in the FA Cup before hosting Manchester United (January 8) in the Carabao Cup.

Published:
