Manchester City Release An Outlandish Film Trailer On Twitter; Netizens Slam It

Manchester City teamed up with Nissan for a video advertisement to promote the Nissan Juke. The club released a 24-second clip on Twitter, showcasing Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Illkay Gundogan in a James Bond-inspired trailer. However, City's attempt sparked a slew of comments on social media. Netizens roasted the club for their failed attempt.

Special Agent Walker and “Double 0” De Bruyne are on a mission to take down Dark Illy Commander of the World 🕵️‍♂️



Coming soon...👀



🚗 #PrimedForAction #NissanJuke

🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/bsDYpfwgah — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2020

The action-thriller like trailer features Manchester City star Kyle Walker. He is playing the role of Special Agent Walker. It also features Kevin De Bruyne playing 'Double O' and Illkay Gundogan playing Double O's arch-rival 'Dark Illy Commander of the World'. With De Bruyne and Walker walking through flame and Gundogan driving the Juke, the trailer had it all. It, however, failed to impress the supporters who branded the trailer to be way over the top.

Social Media roasts Manchester City after their trailer launch

Who let these win a Premier League title 😭 — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 🇮🇪 (@AlexFtbl) January 2, 2020

Oh god. Another embarrassing video from us. — ¿ (@JSHlad) January 2, 2020

We went from two time champions last decade to this fresh hell. — Kshitij Dodani (@KshitijDodani) January 2, 2020

This is the part where you liquidate yourself pic.twitter.com/etUKhhGIJu — Barca DNA✨ (@PPMBARCA) January 2, 2020

What on earth is this? 😂😭 — Jake▪️ (@18jc2__) January 2, 2020

Manchester City falling apart without Mikel Arteta?

Manchester City without Arteta ^ — Himanshu (@TheIndianGooner) January 2, 2020

Coming back to football, Manchester City are currently chasing runaway leaders Liverpool in the Premier League. Having played a game more, City currently third in the league, 14 points behind the Reds. City will face Port Vale (January 4) in the FA Cup before hosting Manchester United (January 8) in the Carabao Cup.

