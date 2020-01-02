Manchester City Fan Asked To Remove Anti-VAR Banner During Clash Against Everton

Manchester City defeated Everton in the Premier League with a 2-1 scoreline. Gabriel Jesus scored twice to secure three points for Pep Guardiola. However, the match witnessed unruly scenes as fans were visibly frustrated at the use of VAR (Video Assistant RefereeTechnology).

PEP 💬 We played top. Delighted with the performance.



I think it was offside (Foden's goal). VAR was well applied - not like other situations where we have been punished this season.



💙 2-1 🔵 #MCIEVE #ManCity pic.twitter.com/k0GHipVcIR — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 1, 2020

The match was delayed due to the use of VAR

Man City fan ordered to take down anti VAR banner during Everton FC clash pic.twitter.com/H4KJGCtKZ3 — Dave West (@DaveWes36386057) January 1, 2020

The fans saw the game being delayed twice due to the use of VAR. In the first instance, City midfielder Phil Foden’s effort was ruled out as Riyad Mahrez was caught offside. In the second instance, Mahrez was again ruled offside after a demand for penalty by Manchester City players. The delay in the match left fans in the stadium furious. One fan took a step further and displayed a sign with a caption that said, "RIP Football VAR is here Fans Boycott?." However, stewards were quick to ask the fan to remove the banner.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been critical of VAR

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had also criticised VAR after their match against Sheffield United. The manager expected further improvement in the use of technology from next season. Guardiola believed that VAR had created confusion almost every week during the games. After the match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur recently, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho had also criticised VAR. He stated that VAR referee Paul Tierney got the decision of dismissing Heung-Min Son wrong.

Manchester City will next play against Port Vale in FA Cup

Manchester City defeated Everton at the Etihad Stadium, with striker Gabriel Jesus scoring twice for his side. The victory for Manchester City means that they are now third in the Premier League with 44 points. Leicester City are placed second with 45 points. Premier League leaders Liverpool have an 11-point advantage over Manchester City with two games in hand. City will next play against Port Vale in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

