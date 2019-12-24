Pep Guardiola Denies Rumours Of Leaving Manchester City At The End Of The Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been frequently linked with a move away from the Etihad. The manager has been a subject of intense criticism recently after the team’s unimpressive performance in the Premier League. However, Guardiola has now opened up on the matter himself.

Pep Guardiola has denied reports of leaving Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has insisted that it was too early for him to think about extending his stay with Manchester City. Guardiola’s current contract with the club runs till 2021. However, according to reports, the manager has a clause in his contract which would see him leave the club at the end of the current season.

Pep Guardiola has been at Manchester City since last four seasons

Guardiola has stated that he has been at the Etihad for the past four seasons. He wished to continue there for at least one more season. Hence, he feels that there was still a long time to talk about a further contract extension. He spoke on the contemporary situation in football, saying that clubs sack their managers week in and week out.

Pep Guardiola also spoke about his former assistant manager Mikel Arteta. Arteta was appointed as the new manager for Arsenal. Guardiola was quizzed about his preparation without his assistant. To which, the Spaniard clarified that they had prepared the last two games without him. He said that they were trying to readjust how they have worked for the last three-and-a-half years.

Manchester City are placed third in the Premier League points table

Pep Guardiola’s side are back to winning ways after their defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League. Since the Manchester derby defeat, City have played four games and won all of it. They've defeated the likes of Leicester City and Arsenal. Manchester City are currently placed third in the table with 38 points, trailing one point behind Leicester City. They are 11 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, with Liverpool yet to play a game.

