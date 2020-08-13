Manchester United Still Chasing Jadon Sancho But Have Douglas Costa As Backup: Report

Manchester United are considering signing Juventus winger Douglas Costa as a back-up option for Jadon Sancho in the summer. Manchester United appear to have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils were eager to sign the 20-year-old Englishman and multiple reports in Germany and England claimed Sancho has agreed personal terms with the club. However, Manchester United and Dortmund failed to reach an agreement and negotiations are on hold for the time being. Borussia Dortmund are not ready to lower their asking rate of €120 million for the youngster. Manchester United, on the other hand, are finding it difficult to match Dortmund's valuation and have offered to reach that sum in add-ons.

Manchester United transfer news: Douglas Costa as back-up for Sancho

Juventus' newly-appointed boss, Andrea Pirlo, has reportedly made up his mind to offload a number of players from the squad before the start of the new season. Blaise Matuidi has already joined MLS side Inter Miami on a free and reports from Italy suggest that the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira and Paulo Dybala are also up for sale. As reported by Tuttosport, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in signing the 29-year-old Douglas Costa if United fail to bag Jadon Sancho.

One of the alternatives to Jadon Sancho is Douglas Costa #muzone [@David_Ornstein] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 11, 2020

The Brazilian winger has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and was handed just 6 starts in Serie A by Maurizio Sarri this season. Douglas Costa has a contract with Juventus that runs until 2022. The Bianconeri will be expecting a sum of around €30 million for the winger and Manchester United will seemingly be ready to spend that amount of money for a player of Costa's calibre.

Jadon Sancho to remain a Dortmund player?

Borussia Dortmund reportedly gave Manchester United a deadline of August 10 to come up with a suitable offer for Jadon Sancho. The deadline has already passed and with no deal in place, Jadon Sancho is back training with the Dortmund squad in Switzerland. Jadon Sancho also featured in Dortmund's 6-0 win in a friendly against SC Rheindorf Altach on Wednesday. Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc insisted this week that Jadon Sancho will remain a Dortmund player this season. His teammates including Mats Hummels and Axel Witsel also expressed delight at Sancho staying for another year. After the friendly win this week, Sancho himself stated that he's looking forward to the season with Dortmund.

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

