Liverpool Unveil Vibrant Nike Away Kit Inspired From Iconic Shankly Gates

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have released their away kit for the 2020-21 season. Liverpool and Nike have collaborated to give their fans an out-of-the-box pattern in their away jersey for next season. The colour of the jersey is a vibrant teal with the inclusion of black around the borders. Liverpool's new kit is inspired by the iconic Shankly Gates at Anfield. The Liver bird and crest of the club are also portrayed in black. The colour combination draws attention to the cultural symbols across the city of Liverpool.

Premier League news: Launch of Liverpool away kit 2020-21

It’s arrived.



Introducing our @nikefootball away kit for the 20/21 season 👌#TellUsNever — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 13, 2020

Liverpool away kit 2020-21: Jordan Henderson in love with away Liverpool Nike kit

The textured print across the jersey symbolises Liverpool's musical history and the flyposters that are usually be seen around the city while advertising local music events. Liverpool's skipper Jordan Henderson gave a thumbs up to their new jersey. Jordan Henderson, while talking about the away jersey, said “I’m a massive fan of the new away kit. I really love the design and how it has been influenced by the city and specific aspects of the club. I can’t wait to get back out there and play in it next season.”

Liverpool Nike kit 2020-21

Liverpool away kit 2020-21: Nike speak on vibrant away kit

Scott Munson, VP football apparel at Nike, said after the Liverpool Nike kit release: “We have very distinct design filters that are fully demonstrated in the collection we’ve created for Liverpool FC." Scott Munson insisted that Nike has tried to create a collection that celebrates the rich culture of the city of Liverpool and the club. “The away kit allowed us to be bolder and more expressive in how we brought some of these cultural references to life and we’ve landed on a look and aesthetic that really reflects that,” added Scott Munson. This is Nike's first season as Liverpool's jersey partners as the Reds discontinued their $52.6 million-a-year deal with New Balance at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool Nike kit 2020-21

(Image credits: Liverpool/Instagram)