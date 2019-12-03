Will Manchester United Be Relegated This Season? They Are Just 10 Points Adrift Of Watford

Premier League giants Manchester United are having a bad run of form this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew against Aston Villa on Premier League matchday 14. The draw meant that United have won just four games of the 14 games played so far.

Manchester United currently sit ninth in the Premier League table

Manchester United currently sit ninth in the Premier League table. They have drawn on six occasions, while suffering four defeats so far. United have bagged just 18 points in the league, which is 22 short of league leaders Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side is leading the league with 40 points. It is interesting to know that Manchester United are more likely to be relegated than to top the Premier League. This can be attributed to the fact that Watford, placed last in the points table, have eight points which is 10 less than that of United.

Manchester United drew against Aston Villa with both sides scoring two past each other. Jack Grealish opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the 11th minute. The score was levelled by an own goal from Villa’s Tom Heaton before half-time. Victor Lindelof gave United the lead in the 64th minute, but unfortunately for them, Villa equalised within the next two minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comments invited fans' criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that being ninth in the Premier League points table after 14 matches into the season was not the club’s biggest concern at the moment. These comments from the manager invited widespread criticism from the club’s fans and #OleOut started trending on Twitter. Manchester United will play their next match against Tottenham Hotspur on December 4, 2019 (December 5 according to IST). Solskjaer will have a tough time ensuring his stay at the Old Trafford atleast till the end of the season.

