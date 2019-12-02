Manchester United Fans React Furiously On Twitter After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Comments

Manchester United played against Aston Villa on Premier League Matchday 14, with the match ending in a draw. Both the sides scored twice past each other, winning one point each. However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s post-match comments have triggered a backlash from the United fan base.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Praises Manchester United Debutants After 2-1 Defeat Against Astana

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels that being ninth in the League table was not their concern

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that being ninth in the Premier League points table after 14 matches into the season was not their biggest concern. Ole said that he does not think about being fifth in the Premier League table if they had scored one extra goal. Jack Grealish opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the 11th minute, only to be levelled by an own goal from Villa’s Tom Heaton before half-time. Victor Lindelof gave United the lead in the 64th minute, only to blow it away two minutes later.

Also Read | Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Opens Up About The Club's Struggles

Fans reacted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comments on Twitter

Love Ole, but he's simply not good enough. Make him DoF and get Poch in as manager. — architechnology (@FIRChristian) December 1, 2019

Win % of United Managers.



• Sir Alex Ferguson - 59.67%

• Jose Mourinho - 58.33%

• David Moyes - 52.94%

• Louis van Gaal - 52.43%

• Sir Matt Busby - 52.38%

• Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 27.30%



Let’s give him more time and see if we can get that down to a single digit #OleOut — Newton Heath Lyr F.C. (@MANCH_UNITED_FC) December 1, 2019

Please ask him if he needs a lift to norway. He is not good enough. I dont think molde would take him back. If you wanna keep him that badly he can be a P.R as he speaks so well. Would said make him U23 coach but we dont want mediocre youth coming through — Man Utd till i die (@kwaku_Emm) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Unmoved By Mauricio Pochettino Availability

Manchester United will play against Tottenham Hotspur on December 4

Manchester United play their next match against Tottenham Hotspur on December 4, 2019 (December 5 according to IST). The Red Devils have won just four matches out of the total 14 fixtures while drawing six games and losing on four occasions. They are placed ninth in the Premier League table. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are placed 15th in the table. They have won four matches, while losing on seven occasions. #OleOut trended on Twitter after United dropped points yet again.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Club To Discuss Nicolo Zaniolo Transfer With Roma