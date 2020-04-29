Jadon Sancho Could Leave For £87M This Summer, Man United Look To Build Brand Around No. 7

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly informed star man Jadon Sancho that he can seek a transfer to Premier League giants Manchester United if their asking price is met. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United rumours have been doing the rounds for the past two windows and it appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is closing in on his man. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to change the dynamics of transfers in the summer, however, Dortmund have made it clear that they will not back down on the asking price in the Jadon Sancho transfer saga.

Also Read: Jadon Sancho to Manchester United: Dortmund star Drops Major Hint Of Possible Move To Manchester United

Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund ready to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United if asking price is met

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly informed the former Manchester City winger that he can seek a transfer to Manchester United if their £87 million (€100 million) asking price is met in the summer. Dortmund have reportedly informed Jadon Sancho's suitors that they will not back down on their asking price despite the coronavirus pandemic. The valuation comes close to Manchester United's £87 million transfer record which the Red Devils paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2017. While Man United chief Ed Woodward admitted that their transfer budget will take a hit due to the pandemic, the Red Devils could still push for a Jadon Sancho transfer in a bid to build a global No. 7 brand around him. The Jadon Sancho age factor will also come in handy for Man United considering the English star is just 20 years of age.

Also Read: Man United Ready To Lay Off Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard Amid Jadon Sancho Transfer Rumours

Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund have a mutual agreement which allows him to leave this summer if the asking price is met. #mufc want to build a global brand around him and he has been told he will get the no.7 shirt. He is flattered by the plan #mulive [sportbild] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 29, 2020

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United: Man United to offer iconic No. 7 shirt to Dortmund star

According to Sport Bild, Jadon Sancho is flattered by Man United's plan to build a global No. 7 brand around him. The No. 7 is the most iconic and prestigious shirt number at Manchester united with legends like Geroge Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo donning the coveted shirt. Since Ronaldo's transfer to Real Madrid, Man United have struggled to fill the void of the No. 7 jersey, and are looking at the Jadon Sancho transfer to rebuild the brand. According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, the only stumbling block in the Jadon Sancho transfer is the asking price with the winger already having agreed terms with Solskjaer's side.

Also Read: Jadon Sancho to Manchester United: Man United’s Strategy To Sign Borussia Dortmund star Revealed: Report

Also Read: Jadon Sancho trasnfer: Dortmund star Priced At €150 Million To Ward Off Intense Man United Interest