Manchester United Boss Urges Players Not To Get Complacent Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the team not to become complacent as they sit on the top of the Premier League table and at the same time, wants his side to keep their momentum going.

The top two sides in the ongoing EPL 2020/21 will be locking horns with each other at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday.

'Now is the time to push on': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"Yes and that's the product of all the hard work that everyone in the club - the staff, the players, the supporters, everyone has done. There's been loads of hard work and loads of patience to get to the position we're in now," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"But it's like if you climb Kilimanjaro or Mount Everest and you get to the top and you sit down and relax - what happens then? You'll freeze to death. So now is the time to push on and go again. There is a definite shift in mentality of the boys that we can believe we can go on to bigger and better things," he added.

A blockbuster contest on the cards

Man United had dethroned the 'Reds' from the top spot in the EPL points table. Harry Maguire & Co. now occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot with 11 wins from 17 matches and 36 points in their tally whereas, the Premier League title-holders are now the second-best side with nine wins from their 17 games and 33 points.

While their EFL Cup dreams may have ended this year after their semi-final loss to local rivals Manchester City earlier this month, Manchester United are a force to reckon with in the ongoing edition of the Premier League and they will be leaving no stone unturned to continue their splendid run when they visit the Anfield Stadium to challenge the defending champions.

(With ANI Inputs)