Manchester United Stars Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand Were Tough On Me: Nani

Former Manchester United star Luis Nani has talked of his time in the Premier League and how he initially thought senior players Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes hated him. Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson signed Nani from Sporting Lisbon in 2007 in a bid to turn him into the next Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese's stellar performances in the Premier League. While Nani failed to live up to Cristiano Ronaldo's standards, the Portuguese enjoyed an excellent career at Old Trafford, winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League win.

Nani Manchester United: Former Portuguese international reveals he initially thought Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand hated him

Speaking on the UTD Podcast, Nani reveals his teammates were tough on him at the start of his Manchester United career and believed that Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes hated him. The former Portuguese international reveals that the trio were always trying to teach him and tell him things but used to get at mad at him if things went wrong. Nani reveals that while he thought they did not like him at first, he understood they rushed him to help him realise his potential.

Nani added that he started to listen a lot more to them after a couple of years and credited Giggs to teaching him a lot of things as the duo shared the same position. Nani reveals while his teammates were tough, he had his best time at Manchester United and it was one of the reasons why Sir Alex Ferguson's side was one of the best in the world.

Nani Manchester United: Former winger reveals he used to train with centre-backs a lot

Nani reveals that he did a lot of training with Manchester United centre-backs Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. The winger, who currently plies his trade in the MLS, revealed that Vidic was once breaking his ankles in friendly training and added that he was hard and intense. The former Sporting star also said that he learned a lot from left-back Patrice Evra during his time at Old Trafford.

Nani reveals that Evra was one of his best friends in Manchester United and always gave him sound advice, being full of positivity. The winger looked back on his Manchester United spell with pride and has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson allowed the stars to let their hair down. Nani revealed that he had to rap once in English during a Christmas party where Paul Scholes singing, drinking his beer. The Portuguese winger said that his teammates had a good time as his English was horrible at that point.

