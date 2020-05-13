Paul Pogba Leads Manchester United Training Session With Teammates At Local Park

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba was spotted training along with a number of first-team stars at a local park on Tuesday. The Man United training session involved the likes of Andreas Perreira, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial as well. The Pogba training news along with Man United stars has amplified the rumours of a potential Premier League return.

Paul Pogba training: Man United training at local park

Although Paul Pogba training from home has been the major story of his time in lockdown, the World Cup-winning French star was recently spotted doing some outdoor drills with a few teammates at a regional park in Manchester. The 27-year-old Paul Pogba appeared to have overcome the longstanding issue with his ankle. Pogba's injuries during the 2019-20 season allowed him to make only 8 appearances for the Red Devils, with his last outing coming on Boxing Day (December 26, 2019) against Newcastle United. The Man United training session saw Pogba doing a few sprints along with the likes of Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Andreas Pereira.

Pogba, Martial, Lindelof and Pereira were present at a public training session at a local park today #mulive [zenpix ltd, mirror] pic.twitter.com/T7Ipk1Zn64 — utdreport (@utdreport) May 12, 2020

Paul Pogba training was a sight for sore eyes for Manchester United enthusiasts given the speculation around his future. However, along with Paul Pogba training, Man United fans were also delighted to see Anthony Martial training as well. The French forward donned a black Adidas hoodie as the four players took part in some dribbling and passing exercises. The Man United training session at the local park did not flout any violations considering there is no evidence of players breaching social distancing rules.

Man United training session hints at Premier League return

The Premier League return has been tipped for next month with the Government's Project Restart. According to reports from The Mirror, if Project Restart runs smoothly, the Premier League return date could be as early as June 12. With Paul Pogba and other Manchester United players tentatively returning to outdoor training, this is a major boost for the resumption of football in the UK.

