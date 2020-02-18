Manchester United Controversially Beat Chelsea, VARchester United Trends On Twitter

Manchester United came out on top at Stamford Bridge, beating Chelsea 2-0 on Monday night. Despite the scoreline suggesting a comfortable win for Manchester United, the game had a fair share of its VAR drama. Fans took to social media to express their frustration after Chelsea were seemingly hard done by VAR in London.

Chelsea vs United VAR controversy and highlights

Chelsea vs United VAR controversy

Anthony Martial opened the scoring for the visitors after the Frenchman leapt above Andreas Christensen for a fine header to beat Wilfredo Caballero. Martial's goal came after United centre-back Harry Maguire escaped a booking for kicking Michy Batshuayi. While the replays showed the severity of the challenge, VAR showed no interest in the foul and Maguire went without the punishment.

In the second half, Kurt Zouma found the back of the net, only to see it being ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up. VAR adjudged a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta for pushing Brandon Williams. However, replays showed that a push from Fred might have led Azpilicueta onto Williams, leading to another controversy.

Ten minutes later, Harry Maguire doubled United's advantage after heading home Bruno Fernandes' corner. VAR had another say in the game after Chelsea substitute Olivier Giroud had a goal ruled out for offside in the 77th minute.

Manchester United completed a first league double over Chelsea in the Premier League. While both the United goals were thoroughly deserving, several VAR moments ended up being decisive as Frank Lampard's men lost their ninth league game this season.

Manchester United are now just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea as the race for top four heats up. After the disappointing loss, Chelsea will face another challenge when they host Tottenham Hotspur next week. Meanwhile United will face Club Brugge next on Thursday in the Europa League.

Some of the most hilarious 'VARchester United' reactions on social media

L̶i̶V̶A̶R̶p̶o̶o̶l̶

VARchester United? 👀 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2020

VAR continues to amaze me how that’s not RED card for maguire pic.twitter.com/YsQQwnS2lt — J₲🃏 (@joelgrandis) February 17, 2020

#CHEMUN VAR whenever Chelsea has a chance against VARchester United. pic.twitter.com/oo6F3lYzNg — Samzino E (@SEmeanuwa) February 17, 2020

Chelsea have a perfectly good goal ruled out, then Maguire scores who shouldn’t even be on the pitch, and I’m supposed to believe it’s LiVARpool and not VARchester United? — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) February 17, 2020

Most penalties ✅

Players with the most fouls to not get booked✅

Varchester United ✅✅✅ #CHEMUN https://t.co/GePMqqGCOo — Irvin_ (@LfcOkx) February 17, 2020

