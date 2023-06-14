Marcus Rashford Laughs Off Critics, Assures Being 'committed' To England Amid Racist Abuse

Why you're reading this: Following England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, footballers Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford faced a distressing episode of online racist abuse. The three players, who courageously stepped up to take the final three penalties, had their efforts saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Unfortunately, in the outcome of the game on July 11, 2021, they were immediately subjected to a barrage of racial slurs, derogatory language, and offensive emojis on their respective social media handles.

Marcus Rashford still remains the victim of online racist abuse by fanatic fans in England and Europe.

Rashford had later said that white England players wouldn't have received racist abuse for missing the goal

Harry Kane missed a decisive penalty in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal but was not abused online

Rashford opens up on facing criticism about his dedication to the country

Marcus Rashford has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to playing for England, dismissing any criticism or doubts about his dedication to the national team. The 25-year-old footballer, who had to withdraw from the previous Euro 2024 qualifiers camp owing to injury, faced scrutiny when he travelled to New York while England secured a 2-1 victory over Italy to top Group C. But Rashford remained unfazed by the critical voices.

In response to the controversy, Rashford explained he needed time to switch off and recover from his injury. He took a trip to New York for four days before returning to focus on rehabilitation and training for future matches. When asked if the critics questioning his commitment to playing for England bothered him, Rashford confidently stated that it did not. He firmly believes in being fully committed to representing his country and understands that people will always have their opinions.

"Honestly, it doesn’t [hurt]. I know I am committed 100 percent, so people are going to say what they want to say. I didn’t see it [the criticism] to be honest until I got home. But I need time to switch off and recover, so I took a short trip - four days - and then went back to do rehab and try to get ready as soon as possible. With these injuries, you can’t predict when they are going to happen. Thankfully, I have very few muscle strains but occasionally you do get impact injuries," Rashford said.

Rashford on Manchester City's treble win

Rashford also addressed the recent success of Manchester City, expressing that it was not pleasant to see their achievements. But it is a part of football. He acknowledged that the best team that consistently plays the best football will win the most trophies. However, he remains motivated to catch up to City's accomplishments with his Manchester United teammates.

Rashford will next be seen playing the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta on June 17. Switching his focus to the international stage, Rashford recognized the demanding nature of the football calendar. With an extensive campaign that included the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he made a staggering 61 appearances for the club and the country team in the recently concluded season.

