How Mbappe's Decision To Stay With PSG Is A Jolt For Real Madrid And Manchester United?

Why you're reading this: Kylian Mbappe is one of the best footballers in the world, and the French star always hits the headlines when the transfer window is about to open after every season as the player is wanted by all the top European clubs. His performances on the pitch have made him one of the most sought-after players in the world, and his transfer fees has been astronomical. He has scored 41 goals and had 10 assists in all competitions this season. According to recent reports, Real Madrid and Manchester United were keen on signing the player this season.

3 things you need to know

Mbappe has a contract with PSG till 2024 with an option to extend for 1 year

Mbappe was Ligue-1 Player of the Season in 2022-23

Florentino Perez said that he would sign Mbappe soon but not in 2023

Will Kylian Mbappe leave PSG in 2023?

According to recent rumours, Real Madrid and Manchester United were deeply interested in signing Kylian Mbappe after it was reported that he sent an official letter to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday stating that he will not renew his contract with PSG in 2024, which caused a lot of controversy in the football world as if that was possible, the club would lose the star for free in 2024, and in order to make some profit, they would have to sell him in the current transfer window.

MENSONGES…❌

En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. https://t.co/QTsoBQvZKU — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 13, 2023

However, Kylian Mbappe stood up to speak and denied all these rumours through a Twitter post stating that all of this news is fake and he is focused on staying with PSG next season, where the player is very happy. Mbappe has been a key member of the PSG team and has established himself as one of the best players in the world. He has won 2 consecutive Ligue 1 titles with the team and has formed a strong bond with his teammates and the club.

Is Kylian Mbappe decision to stay with PSG a huge loss for Real Madrid and Manchester United?

Kylian Mbappe has recently stated that he will be staying with PSG next season, and this could be a heartbreaking point for Real Madrid and Manchester United, as these clubs are eager to rebuild their attack and are one of the clubs that can afford Kylian Mbappe, as reports state that the French club wants at least €200 million for the World Cup winner. Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world, and his presence would undoubtedly strengthen Real Madrid and Manchester United's attacks.

However, his expensive price tag and his decision to stay with PSG mean that these clubs will have to look elsewhere for a top-level player to bolster their attack. Karim Benzema recently left Real Madrid after 14 years to join Al Ittihad for a huge salary, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio have also left the team, so the Spanish giants are looking for a versatile forward like the French star. On the other hand, Manchester United are willing to fix their attack after Weighrost's loan ends and Anthony Martial is reported to leave the club this season, as Erik Tean Hag wants to re-build the legacy of the English club, which recently lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City. Them failing to sign a big star like him can be a huge loss as they need a star player like him that can take the responsibilty to show up during major times like Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy did during their time at the respective clubs.