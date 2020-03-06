Manchester United Could Offer Odion Ighalo Permanent Deal After Bright Start To Loan Stint

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo continued his dream start for Manchester United after netting a brace in the Derby County vs Man United FA Cup fifth-round tie on Thursday. The former Watford striker, who signed for Manchester United on loan moments before the January deadline, has already netted three goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. Now, rumours suggest that Manchester United are looking at the possibility of an Odion Ighalo transfer to United permanently during the summer.

Derby County vs Man United: Ighalo shines as Man United register 3-0 win

Derby County vs Man United: Odion Ighalo contract does not include an option to buy

There were doubts on Manchester United’s surprise signing of Odion Ighalo, with many terming it a desperate signing. However, Ighalo has silenced his doubters with his towering presence in the opposition box, while also netting against Club Brugge and Derby County, his only two starts for the club. While the Ighalo contract with Shanghai Shenhua did not include an option to buy, Manchester United might make a move in that direction considering Ighalo’s dream start at Old Trafford.

Derby County vs Man United: Manchester United could move for Odion Ighalo in the summer.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed with Odion Ighalo’s impact since his deadline day transfer to Old Trafford and belives he offers more of a penalty box presence than forwards Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. In a chat with Sky Sports, Solskjaer said that Odion Ighalo is a proven goalscorer and he is in the team on merit. Solskjaer, who played as a striker for Manchester United before retiring in 2007, said that that club might look to extend Odion Ighalio’s stay in the summer.

Solskjaer believes that Ighalo is a different type of striker and said that he was unlucky not to convert chances against Chelsea, Watford and Everton. He concluded that the Nigerian striker hardly misses any opportunities.

