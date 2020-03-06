Harry Maguire Doubtful For Manchester Derby As Defender Struggles With Injury: Report

Manchester United have been caught in a dilemma as the club are facing several injury issues ahead of their match against Manchester City. According to reports in England, defender Harry Maguire is doubtful for the Manchester derby clash which is to be played on Sunday at Old Trafford. The club are also without midfielder Paul Pogba and striker Marcus Rashford due to their respective injuries.

Man United news: Harry Maguire doubtful for Manchester derby

Disappointed to miss out through injury - Working hard to get fit ASAP. Good luck to the lads @ManUtd 🔴💪❤️ #MUFC — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 5, 2020

Man United defender Harry Maguire was left out of the squad to play against Derby County. The player was left disappointed after being left out and expressed his anguish on Twitter. He had also asserted that he was working hard to return back to the squad as soon as he could.

Harry Maguire doubtful for Manchester derby: Defender misses the derby in January

Harry Maguire had missed the derby clash against City in January as well. Man United were defeated by City 3-1 back then. In his absence, Ole Gunnar Solsjaer managed with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Man United news: Luke Shaw, Odion Ighalo score against Derby County

Man United defeated Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday (Friday according to IST). Luke Shaw scored in the 33rd minute of the game. After that, a brace from striker Odion Ighalo sealed things for United. Solksjaer would be looking to secure a victory in the derby in order to secure a spot in the top four of the Premier League. A finish in the top four would ensure qualification for United in the Champions League next season.

Harry Maguire doubtful for Manchester derby: Match to be played on Sunday

Man City are currently placed second on the Premier League points table. Pep Guardiola’s side have bagged 57 points in 27 games. On the other hand, Man United are currently placed fifth with 42 points to their credit. The Manchester derby will be played on Sunday, March 8 at 10 PM (IST).

