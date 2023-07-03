Manchester United enter the race for Moroccan World Cupper: Reports

Manchester United had an encouraging last season under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager led the Red Devils to a second place finish in the Premier League. United also added a trophy to their cabinet as they defeated Newcastle United to lift the Carabao Cup.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United are expected to bring in a couple of players in the summer

The club remains in dialogue with David de Gea over a new contract extension

The Red Devils will be playing in the Champions League next season

Manchester United enter race for Moroccan midfield enforcer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been linked with a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. United have been crying for a midfielder and Amrabat could solve the solution should he arrive at the Old Trafford. According to reports in Italy, the Premier League giants have agreed personal terms with the player but need to settle out a transfer fee with his club.

Amrabat hogged the limelight with his brilliant performances in the 2022 World Cup. Morocco became the first African side to claim a place in the semifinal and Amrabat was the heart and soul of that team.

Despite severe attraction from a number of clubs, he remained in Italy and United could now take advantage of the situation as things stand. They already had an agreement in place with Chelsea for the transfer of Mason Mount if reports are to be believed.

Sofyan Amrabat can solve Man United's midfield woes

Fiorentina won't block Amrabat's way but they would need a substantial fee to sanction his departure. United already have placed a few players with the likes of Fred in the transfer market reportedly and would invest the amount in shaping up their squad. The English outfit currently has Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen as prominent midfield faces and will look for more players to develop their squad.

A fee in the region of £26 million has reportedly been mooted for the combative midfielder and he could be a bargain buy for the Premier League outfit who have had an underwhelming few campaigns.