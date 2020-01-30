Manchester United Fans Attack Vice President Ed Woodward's House In Frustration

Manchester United's woes seem to never end. The club which was considered as the cream of English football not too long ago with the most number of trophies and a large fanbase is arguably in its lowest phase at present. The Red Devils' supporters are clearly not happy with Manchester United's board of directors and the way they are doing their business. A majority of fans are blaming Vice President Ed Woodward for the club's poor performance in recent years. A delay in Bruno Fernandes' deal is creating chaos amongst fans and they want the VP fired as soon as possible.

Manchester United fans allegedly firing Flares at Ed Woodward’s House. Please i hope this ain’t true 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bpP8BUKEyG — indykaila News (@indykaila) January 28, 2020

Ed Woodward's house attacked by bunch of United supporters

Disturbing footage started circulating on Tuesday night which involved Ed Woodward's house being attacked with flares by Manchester United fans. The caption of the video was 'Ed Woodward's gonna die', a slogan which can be heard regularly during Manchester United's last Premier League match. The video shows one man in a balaclava throwing flames inside Woodward's house. The footage is very alarming and it has been criticised by a majority of people on Twitter. Gary Lineker tweeted: "If this is genuine, then it’s absolutely disgusting. The man has young twins, FFS."

Ed Woodward attacked: Video captured about the same

Manchester United released an official statement regarding the attack which read:

“Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

"We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with GMP to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

"Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution. "Fans expressing an opinion is one thing, criminal damage & intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this."

