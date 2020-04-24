Manchester United Hope To Return To Training In May: Assistant Coach Kieran McKenna

Premier League giants Manchester United are optimistic of returning to training next month, but also have several plans in place if the nationwide lockdown is extended, says assistant coach Kieran McKenna. Amid the coronavirus UK lockdown, reports suggest that a Premier League return is possible in June.

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Alternative plans before a possible Premier League return

Man United's assistant coach Kieran McKenna, on the club's app, claimed that they were hoping for the earliest resumption of Manchester United training. However, he asserted that the club has alternative plans in place if the coronavirus UK lockdown is extended beyond its stipulated date.

Coronavirus UK: Uncertainty over Premier League return date

The Premier League is yet to indicate a firm decision on whether the season will be completed. McKenna believes that if the authorities get the green light to resume football, then efforts should be made to ensure a Premier League return, but not the FA Cup. He asserted that the FA Cup possesses significance just like any other title in the UK, but considering the hectic schedule, a decision needs to be taken.

Coronavirus UK: Players will not struggle in training, says McKenna

McKenna said that he does not subscribe to the idea that players will struggle in the initial days of Manchester United training just like the pre-season. He claimed that every Manchester United player has maintained a higher level of fitness during the coronavirus UK lockdown. He, therefore, does not expect much difficulty in returning to full-strength training.

Clubs look for early Premier League return

Clubs have reportedly agreed to the notion of ensuring a Premier League return. However, considering the coronavirus UK lockdown, the Premier League might agree to play games behind closed doors. The decision to go ahead with the completion of the season is being seen as a measure taken to avoid losing millions in TV revenue as clubs battle financial troubles amid the suspension of Premier League action.

