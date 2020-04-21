Manchester United Players Suffer Cooking Injuries, Dog Bites During Coronavirus Lockdown

Manchester United stars have reportedly suffered injuries amid the coronavirus UK lockdown. The spread of the COVID-19 has wreaked havoc all across the globe and also caused the suspension of the Premier League. With the coronavirus UK lockdown situation, footballers are unable to take part in competitive games but Manchester United players have still managed to sustain injuries while staying at home.

ALSO READ: Mesut Ozil Net Worth, Salary, Arsenal Stats And Marriage To Amine Gulse

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Manchester United injuries

Footballers have been advised to remain indoors amid the coronavirus UK lockdown. Still, some Manchester United stars have managed to injure themselves while staying at home. As the spread of the COVID-19 is contagious, players have also been advised to socially distance themselves from others and that meant a few more chores at home.

ALSO READ: Marcus Rashford Raises £20 Million In Charity For Vulnerable Children In Manchester

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Manchester United injuries confirmed by Dr McNally

While conversing with The Daily Mail, Manchester United team doctor Dr. Steve McNally revealed that one player was bitten by his pet dog. A few other Manchester United players suffered injuries while learning how to cook. In the process of developing a new skill, Manchester United players have sustained minor injuries but McNally provided a positive update that most of the boys are doing well despite the COVID-19 crisis.

ALSO READ: Douglas Costa Victorious In Flip-flops After Racing Against Go-kart-driving Girlfriend

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Premier League suspension

The Coronavirus UK lockdown ensured that the Premier League was suspended indefinitely. The COVID-19 spread fast across England and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the first to test positive for the deadly bug. Manchester United were in sixth spot on the Premier League table, only five points behind Chelsea in fourth.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Likely To Risk Closing Camp Nou For 10 Months Amidst Coronavirus Fears: Report

Manchester United players keeping fit amid COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus in the UK has already claimed 16,509 lives according to Worldometer. Most United stars have been kept busy with their fitness programmes and training from home. Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay recently set the pace for a competitive 5km run.