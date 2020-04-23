Chelsea Legend John Terry Compares Manchester United Target Jack Grealish To Eden Hazard

Chelsea legend John Terry believes Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has the same god-given talent as Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard. Terry also lauded the midfielder's gliding ability on the field. Grealish has emerged as one of the prime targets for Manchester United courtesy of his brilliant form for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season.

Also Read | Manchester United players suffer cooking injuries, dog bites during coronavirus lockdown

John Terry makes Jack Grealish-Eden Hazard comparison

John Terry, who is the assistant manager at Aston Villa, has claimed that Jack Grealish plays like his former Chelsea teammates Eden Hazard and Joe Cole. Terry made these claims during a Q&A session on the official Aston Villa website. The assistant manager lauded Grealish's ability to glide past opponents quickly, terming it an underappreciated skill.

Also Read | When David Moyes' Manchester United run ended after 10 months in charge on Apr 22, 2014

John Terry: Jack Grealish can make it to the top like Eden Hazard

John Terry claimed that Jack Grealish possesses tremendous talent and that he wins several fouls for his side across all competitions, further asserting that opponents have not figured out how to stop the midfielder. Terry also believes that Grealish has all the skills to make it to the top in his footballing career, just like former Chelsea man Eden Hazard. Terry claimed that Jack Grealish is a phenomenal player who has the attitude and the vigour to play at a major European giant for years to come. The Chelsea legend stated that it was a pleasure for him to watch a player with such immense calibre grow and train under him each day.

Also Read | Manchester United plotting £160m transfer move for Jack Grealish, James Maddison

Manchester United likely to sign Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has been the main man at Aston Villa this season. A number of top clubs are reportedly vying to sign the midfielder this summer with Manchester United considered the front-runners. His contract with at Villa Park runs until 2023, bound by a release clause of £45 million ($55 million). Manchester United are reportedly be eyeing his signature this summer in an attempt towards a summer-squad overhaul.

Also Read | Manchester United hopeful of signing Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish in summer: Report