Why Can't Manchester United Not Sign Kylian Mbappe? Know All About UEFA's Bizarre Rule

Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga takes a new turn after the French striker decided not to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain as his contract expires next summer. The player wants to leave the club for free without triggering the option to stay at the club for one more year, which has made President Nasser Al-Khelaifi unhappy and will make him willing to sell the star this summer if he does not sign the contract. He will be willing to sell the player to any club.

3 things you need to know

Mbappe signed a two-year deal with the option to extend it for another year last year

Mbappe refuses to purchase the option to stay at the club for the 2024-25 season

PSG does not want Mbappe to depart for nothing

Also Read: PSG Make Stand Clear On Kylian Mbappe Transfer: 'We Do Not Want Him To Leave For Free'

Mbappe could be restricted from joining Manchester United

An odd rule implemented by UEFA may hamper Manchester United's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. The club's ongoing sale has been a key topic of conversation in recent months. The Glazer Family began the procedure in November 2022, although it has taken longer than anticipated. Speculation says that British billionaire and INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe is battling for ownership rights with Qatari financier Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to recent sources, Sheikh Jassim is poised to win the bidding war to buy Manchester United. The possibility of a change in ownership, nevertheless, may affect United's ability to acquire players from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), such as Kylian Mbappe. United must provide proof of their independence from PSG's Qatari owners in order to avoid a potential ban.

Also Read: Can Mason Mount Solve The One Puzzle At United That Even Ronaldo Was Unable To Crack?

Given that both teams are jointly owned by RedBird Capital Partners and are therefore judged unable to operate independently, UEFA has worries about allowing transfers between AC Milan and Toulouse, according to the French news site Get Football News France. The circumstance emphasises the necessity for United to comply with UEFA rules and prove their independence in order to move forward with any prospective moves involving PSG players.

Can AC Milan and Toulouse make transfers among each other?

As per the reports, the French club Toulouse has made their board more dynamic in order to prove that RedBird Capitals Partners have no hold over the club. However, UEFA has not given them the green light as they are unconvinced and don’t think that the evidence is enough, and they have banned both clubs from making any transactions with each other until 2024. Both clubs will be playing in UEFA competitions in the forthcoming season.