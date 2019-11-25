Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Blasts United's Attacking Trio During Sheffield Game

The Sheffield United vs Manchester United Premier League Matchday 13 game turned out to be more action-packed than expected. Moments after a stunning double save from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, United found themselves on the backfoot when John Fleck bundled in Sheffield United's first of the night. With Manchester United heading into the second half trailing Sheffield United by a solitary goal, United still had some hope, considering that Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James were still on the pitch for the Red Devils.

Gary Neville's scathing criticism of Manchester United's attacking trio

However, when Lys Mousset doubled the Blades' lead, former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville appeared infuriated with United's front three on the night. Neville branded United's attacking trio as "an absolute joke" after Sheffield United's second of the night. Gary Neville continued his rant by saying that even though Manchester United's midfield is poor, he expected better from the front three considering their obvious quality. Neville then continued by saying that if one were to ask Chris Wilder to swap David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, the Blades boss would pass up on that offer.

⚽ Lys Mousset's last 5 @premierleague apps



v Arsenal ⚽

v West Ham ⚽

v Burnley 🅰️🅰️🅰️

v Tottenham ❌

v Man Utd ⚽ pic.twitter.com/wXUvXhxfTd — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 24, 2019

However, 15 minutes after Gary Neville's criticism, Manchester United clawed themselves back into the game in the space of seven minutes. Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford all got on the scoresheet as Manchester United found themselves in the lead for the first time in the Sheffield United vs Manchester United game. However, Blades' substitute Oliver McBurnie had the last say as he netted Sheffield United's equaliser in the 90th minute.

Interesting that as I was thinking at 3-2 up that I would still give it to Mousset or Ollie Norwood ! Would have been unique for me to give MOM to a player on the losing side ! https://t.co/FmtzXeL4Pz — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 25, 2019

The draw at Bramall Lane means that Sheffield United are now sixth in the Premier League table, whereas Manchester United find themselves ninth. With a visit from Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur to follow on December 5, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to sort out the issues in the Manchester United defence. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will have to come up with the goods against a Tottenham side climbing the Premier League table. Only time will tell whether United's front three will impress former Manchester United players like Gary Neville in the Premier League this season.

