Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Reveals Plan To Mock Liverpool Next Season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed his plans to mock league leaders Liverpool next season even if they go on to win the league title this term. Liverpool are currently on an unhindered lead in the Premier League, bagging 25 points more than second-placed Manchester City on the table.

Gary Neville's plans to mock Liverpool

While speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville claimed that despite Liverpool winning the Premier League this season, the title will have an asterisk attached to it, saying it was not won in a normal environment. The Manchester United legend will use all means to mock Liverpool for years to come, even though they might win their first-ever Premier League title this season.

Gary Neville claimed that he wouldn't leave the country even if Liverpool won the Premier League. He asserted that it will be less painful to see the Reds lift the title in an empty stadium without the presence of their fanbase. There have been talks of a Premier League return that will see the remaining 92 fixtures being played behind closed doors.

Gary Neville supports title win for Liverpool on Premier League return

Gary Neville also claimed that it would be wrong not to give the Premier League title to Liverpool for what they have achieved this season. However, he also expressed the concerns of the bottom-placed clubs, saying that it would be "ridiculous" to relegate teams despite stiff competition between the bottom three. He cited the example of other leagues that have declared the current campaign null and avoid, saying that cancelling a season is not an ideal option.

