What Lionel Messi Said On Manchester United Rumours As A 20-year-old Wonderkid

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been linked with several top clubs throughout his career. Premier League giants Manchester United also wished to rope in the winger back in 2008. Here's what Lionel Messi had to say on Man United's interest in the then 20-year-old international, having just emerged on to the scene from La Masia.

Lionel Messi transfer: La Masia wonderkid wanted by Man United in 2008

Barcelona star Lionel Messi spoke to FourFourTwo back then on being linked with a move to Man United in 2008. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed that he was happy at Barcelona, which is why he didn't pay much heed to the Red Devils' offer. He was living his dream of playing for the best club in the world, said the then 20-year-old Messi.

Lionel Messi transfer: Barcelona man speaks on Carlos Tevez

Lionel Messi claimed that his entire family was living in Catalunya and they were happy there. The Argentine international was also quizzed about his national teammate Carlos Tevez who played for Sir Alex Ferguson's Man United. Messi claimed that he was not surprised by Tevez's success at Old Trafford, asserting that Tevez was very happy playing in the Premier League.

Lionel Messi transfer: Argentine heaps praise on Tevez, Rooney

Lionel Messi maintained that he would pay to watch Carlos Tevez play. He described the former Man United man as a player who possessed immense skill and was full of energy. Alongside Wayne Rooney, Tevez formed a formidable duo in the Premier League, said Messi.

Lionel Messi transfer: Barcelona captain linked with Inter Milan

In recent weeks, Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan. The Barcelona captain has been at loggerheads with the club management over several issues, both on-field as well as off-field. Meanwhile, Barcelona's financial condition could mark Messi's exit from Spain to an altogether new destination.

