The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manchester United Legend Roy Keane's Reaction To A Selfie Request Is Priceless

Football News

Manchester United's former captain Roy Keane is known for his no-nonsense approach on and off the field. He reacted in the same way to a selfie request.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Roy Keane is arguably a Manchester United legend. United's former captain was known for his aggression on the pitch. While the former Irish midfielder was brutal on the field, he apparently is similar (if not worse off) the field.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United Teammates To Spearhead Anti-racism Campaign

Premier League: Roy Keane's best Manchester United moments

A story of Roy Keane popped up on the internet which was shared by England cricketer Jimmy Anderson. A fan had asked Roy Keane for a selfie a few years ago. According to Anderson's story, a random fan approached Keane on the street and asked him for a selfie. He wanted to show his mates that he met Roy Keane on the streets. Keane (reacting in the most Keane way possible) apparently sent the fan crashing down with one brutal reply, "Just tell them you've seen me."

Also Read | Manchester United Opt Out Of Potential Erling Haaland Deal Due To 'agent Demands': Report

Premier League: Roy Keane being Roy Keane

Roy Keane retired from football in 2006. After a few failed attempts at coaching, Keane has reverted to punditry. The former midfielder continues to remain his straight-forward self, bringing down teams and giving his blunt opinions about players. 

Also Read | "Manchester United Can't Replicate City's Style Of Play," Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Watch: Roy Keane's straight-forward punditry

Premier League: An old tweet about Roy Keane pops up

Also Read | Manchester United, Arsenal And Everton's Run Huge Wage Bills Per Point In The PL

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
BJP WORKERS TARGETED IN COOCHBEHAR
CONG MISLEADING PEOPLE: G K REDDY
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL