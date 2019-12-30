Manchester United Legend Roy Keane's Reaction To A Selfie Request Is Priceless

Roy Keane is arguably a Manchester United legend. United's former captain was known for his aggression on the pitch. While the former Irish midfielder was brutal on the field, he apparently is similar (if not worse off) the field.

Premier League: Roy Keane's best Manchester United moments

A story of Roy Keane popped up on the internet which was shared by England cricketer Jimmy Anderson. A fan had asked Roy Keane for a selfie a few years ago. According to Anderson's story, a random fan approached Keane on the street and asked him for a selfie. He wanted to show his mates that he met Roy Keane on the streets. Keane (reacting in the most Keane way possible) apparently sent the fan crashing down with one brutal reply, "Just tell them you've seen me."

Premier League: Roy Keane being Roy Keane

Roy Keane says people who need a special piece of equipment to throw a ball for their dog are “pathetic” pic.twitter.com/H9eBis77Iu — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) December 29, 2019

Roy Keane retired from football in 2006. After a few failed attempts at coaching, Keane has reverted to punditry. The former midfielder continues to remain his straight-forward self, bringing down teams and giving his blunt opinions about players.

Watch: Roy Keane's straight-forward punditry

Love Roy Keane flaws an all... Legend! https://t.co/2No9P1C549 — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@eric_donovan60) December 28, 2019

Premier League: An old tweet about Roy Keane pops up

Just saw Roy Keane walking over the bridge towards the Lowry. Looked really p!ssed off. Someone must have asked for a selfie. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) December 17, 2015

The Roy Keane selfie. Burnt, and miserable. pic.twitter.com/n1vHd1t8qK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2014

