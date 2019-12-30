The Debate
Manchester United Opt Out Of Potential Erling Haaland Deal Due To 'agent Demands': Report

Football News

Manchester United apparently opted against signing Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg, despite being favourites. Borussia Dortmund signed up the forward instead.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund pipped Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland ahead of the winter transfer window. Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Juventus were all vying for Haaland's signature, with Manchester United believed to be leading the pack to sign the teenager. However, the Norwegian will now head to Germany instead after signing a long-term contract with the Bundesliga club.

Also Read | "Manchester United Can't Replicate City's Style Of Play," Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United pulled the plug on Erling Haaland deal?

It is believed that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund met the player's £17 million release clause with both the clubs then just having to agree upon a contract with the player's representatives and his agent Mino Raiola. According to reports in the UK, despite being favourites, Manchester United decided against signing the RB Salzburg striker.

Reports suggest that Raiola made some hefty demands like a buyout clause and share in a future sale to be put in Haaland's contract. Raiola reportedly wanted a lowly €50 million buyout clause to be inserted in his contract. United refused to meed the agent's demand and hence opted out of signing the Austrian star forward.

Also Read | Burnley Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Team News, Preview And All Match Details

Experts also believe that the potential signing of Erling Haaland could have proven to be detrimental to Mason Greenwood's rise in senior football. Greenwood's current form in front of the goal is believed to have convinced the United officials that they would be better off investing the money in other areas of their squad. Haaland has reportedly signed a contract until 2024 with Borussia Dortmund.

Also Read | Manchester United, Arsenal And Everton's Run Huge Wage Bills Per Point In The PL

The 19-year-old scored 28 goals in 22 appearances for RB Salzburg and will now join his new teammates on January 3, 2020. Dortmund will return to action to face Augsburg after the winter break on January 18. Dortmund are fourth on the Bundesliga points table at present with 30 points after 17 games.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United Teammates To Spearhead Anti-racism Campaign

Published:
