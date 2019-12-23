Paul Pogba Marks His Return As Manchester United Lose Against Watford

Manchester United played against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The match ended with United suffering a 2-0 defeat at Vicarage Road. However, apart from the negative aspects of the game, United fans had a reason to rejoice due to the return of Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba has been out since September 2019

Paul Pogba has been out of the team since September 2019 due to an ankle injury. The player's return was further extended due to an illness he suffered when he attended his brother's wedding in France. This meant that he missed out the clash against Everton. However, Pogba did mark his return against Watford.

Paul Pogba had a decent game against Watford

Paul Pogba came off the bench after Manchester United were already 2-0 down. This was his first appearance for the Red Devils after he last played against Arsenal on September 30. Pogba had a decent game with 90% passing accuracy, along with two long balls, two passes in the box, one through ball and one key pass.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the midfielder's display on his return. While speaking to the media, Solskjaer stated that the big plus for him and the team was the arrival of Pogba on the field. He added urgency, quality and provided some great passes for the team. Solskjaer further applauded Pogba by saying that he has been working hard and he was now fit to play.

Manchester United will next play against Newcastle United

Manchester United and Watford were goalless in the first half. However, Watford scored twice within 10 minutes of the second half courtesy of strikes from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney. The defeat leaves United eighth in the Premier League points table with 25 points to their credit. They will next play against Newcastle United on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

