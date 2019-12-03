Paul Pogba Will Not Return For The United Vs Spurs Game; Scott McTominay Still A Doubt

Paul Pogba has been out of action since he last played against Arsenal in Gameweek 7 of Premier League 2019-20. Pogba picked up an ankle injury and has not played since then. He has been constantly posting videos and photos of his recovery process, but it looks like it’s going to take a while till he returns to the pitch. Manchester United’s boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has revealed that the French superstar will miss the clash against Tottenham. Paul Pogba was expected to return to play against his former manager Jose Mourinho, but that won't be possible.

Can Paul Pogba be the man to turn around Manchester United's season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sfwlrcmH7p — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2019

Paul Pogba has still not recovered

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, while talking about Pogba’s injury, stated that the 26-year-old is not ready yet. He is working hard to return to the squad. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is also suffering from an injury. The 46-year-old insisted that he can not talk about McTominay's situation at this moment and that they will require some training before returning to the pitch. The former Manchester United player said that they have great facilities and people who are working behind the scenes to help the players get fit.

Manchester United are currently at the ninth-spot on the points table with just four wins in 14 games played so far. The Red Devils have managed to win just two games in their last five clashes (D2 L1). They will next face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in their midweek fixture on November 5, 2019. Jose has managed to win all the matches since he became the head of the North London club. Jose Mourinho's return to his former club is always a treat to watch.

