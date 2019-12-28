Burnley Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Team News, Preview And All Match Details

Manchester United will play against Burnley FC in the Premier League. The match will be played at Turf Moor on Saturday, December 28, 2019 (December 29 according to IST). Here are the live streaming details, team news and preview for the match.

🔥 In off the bar and into the net. Magic from @AnthonyMartial at Turf Moor 💫#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/nLZapSkF6m — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 27, 2019

Burnley vs Manchester United Match Preview

"We're probably in the best position to perform on Saturday."#MUFC #BURMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 27, 2019

Manchester United are placed 8th on the Premier League points table. They are up against Burnley FC, who are ranked 12th on the table. United have 28 points to their credit. United won their previous match against Newcastle United with a 4-1 scoreline, while Burnley lost against Everton.

Burnley vs Manchester United Match Schedule and Live Streaming details

Venue: Turf Moor

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2019 (December 29 in India)

Time: 1.15 AM (IST)

Streaming details: Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1

Burnley vs Manchester United Team News

Paul Pogba looks set to start for the first time since September 2019 after returning from injury owing to Scott McTominay’s injury against Newcastle. Eric Bailly will also be out. Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo are still injured and will not feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Aarin Lennon and Ben Gibson will not be available for Burnley.

Last Five Matches

Burnley: WLDWW

Manchester United: LWWLL

Burnley vs Manchester United Squads

Manchester United: David de Gea (c), Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Burnley: Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee (c), Charlie Taylor, Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes.

