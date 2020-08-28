Manchester United Scored 8 Past Arsenal OTD In 2011 In An Iconic EPL Fixture

The 2011-12 season will always be remembered for Manchester City's incredible title triumph after Sergio Aguero scored late on the final day to help his side to the Premier League title on goal difference over defending champions Manchester United. The Red Devils had a stellar season themselves and agonisingly missed out on the title by the barest of margins, playing some attractive football this season. Their decisiveness was at its peak when they welcomed Arsenal early on in the season, with Wayne Rooney scoring a hat-trick in what remains an iconic Premier league scoreline.

Man Utd vs Arsenal 8-2: Wayne Rooney scores a hat-trick as Manchester United record incredible win over Premier League rivals

An 8-2 scoreline feels familiar these days, but Manchester United achieved it during their clash against Arsenal on this day, August 28, nine years ago. The contest played in front of a capacity crowd at Old Trafford, exposed Arsenal's fragilities after the departures of Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively. Reigning Champions Manchester United led from the front after Danny Welbeck's opener in the 22nd minute. Still, the crucial moment of the game arrived when David de Gea saved a vital penalty off Robin van Persie. It was the Dutch striker's first penalty miss for Arsenal and gave De Gea the much-needed confidence, which he demonstrated in the next few years in the Premier League.

Ashley Young scored a long-range stunner in one of his best games as Manchester United player, while Wayne Rooney scored his 150th goal as a Red Devil just before half-time. Theo Walcott scored in first-half stoppage time in what was Arsenal's first goal in three games. Manchester United showed no leniency towards Arsenal's hapless defence as Rooney scored his second and the Red Devils' fourth of the game, with Nani and Ji-Sung Park adding fifth and sixth goals respectively in the space of the next six minutes.

Robin van Persie made up for his missed penalty by scoring in the 74th minute, but Arsenal's problems worsened after Carl Jenkinson was sent off with more than 10 minutes left for the full-time whistle. Rooney completed his hat-trick with an 82nd-minute penalty, while Young capped off the Man Utd vs Arsenal 8-2 scoreline with another long-range stunner. The Man Utd vs Arsenal 8-2 win remains their biggest win in the Premier League over Arsenal, and it was Arsenal's heaviest defeat in more than 84 years. The Man Utd vs Arsenal 8-2 match also gave birth to the famous 'I'd 8-2 to be an Arsenal fan' phrase, which has now passed hand to Barcelona after the capitulation against Bayern Munich.

Man United vs Arsenal 8-2 highlights

(Image Courtesy: premierleague.com)