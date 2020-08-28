Man United Captain Harry Maguire Was 'scared For His Life' After Greek Police Hit Him

Man United star Harry Maguire revealed that he was 'scared for his life' following a recent incident which saw him being found guilty of aggravated assault in Greece. The world's most expensive defender felt he was the victim of a kidnapping when he was arrested by police while holidaying in the Greek island of Mykonos. It was reported that the Man United captain has already appealed and maintained his innocence after being handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire interview: Man United star unwilling to apologise over skirmish with Greek police

While speaking to BBC Sport in his first public interview since the incident, Harry Maguire denied any allegations of attempting to bribe the police. He also stated that the plain-clothed police personnel failed to identify themselves after pulling him out of the group's minibus as they began hitting him on his legs. Maguire said it all began when two men approached his younger sister as they reportedly injected her with a date-rape drug.

The Man United star said: "These two men approached my sister and asked her where she's from but my fiancee saw her fainting and losing consciousness." Maguire reportedly had a brawl outside a nightclub before the Greek police arrived at the scene. "My initial thought was that we were getting kidnapped because they dragged me out of the group bus and starting hitting me on my legs. They also shouted 'Your football career's over, you won't be playing again'. At that point, I felt that its no way these people were cops."

Harry Maguire statement: “Following the hearing, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing. I remain strong + confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family + friends are the victims.” #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 25, 2020

Maguire added, "I started running as there was too much panic and I was scared for my life." The Man United captain was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest on Mykonos. However, Maguire continues to maintain his innocence, saying that he doesn't feel like he owes anyone an apology. Maguire stated a person would only apologise if they've done something wrong. "I regret putting the Man United fans and the club in such a situation because it's a privilege to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world," he concluded.

Maguire then denied any allegations that he attempted to bribe the police, "I read the statement. It's just ridiculous. But I still have faith in the Greek law and believe that the truth will eventually come out" Harry Maguire, his brother Joe and their friend Christopher Sharman were found guilty after a trial earlier this week, following their run-in with the law. Greek police claim that the three men had been involved in a skirmish with the cops and attempted to bribe their way out of the situation.

Image Credits - AP