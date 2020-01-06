Manchester United Set To Offer Jesse Lingard Plus Cash For Leicester City's James Maddison

Manchester United have been linked with many players that are expected to arrive at Old Trafford in the January transfer window. However, there are reports of possible departures including the likes of Paul Pogba. However, according to recent reports, Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move away from the club.

Manchester United set to offer Jesse Lingard plus €45 million for James Maddison

Back on track👊🏻. Full credit to all the lads who came in after not playing so much to put in a performance like that🤝 So happy for @demarai cream always rises to the top brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OqHQVhe5t4 — James Maddison (@Madders10) December 28, 2019

According to recent reports in England, Manchester United are ready to offer Jesse Lingard along with €45 million to sign James Maddison from Leicester City. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been criticised for the team’s bad run of form this season and he would be looking to strengthen his side. James Maddison made his Premier League debut for Leicester City last season and went on to score a total of 14 goals for the Premier League side. Maddison created more chances (100) than any other player in the Premier League 2018-19 season. United are well aware that it will take a huge amount to lure him away from Leicester City. This season, Maddison has scored nine goals along with three assists in 23 games across all competitions.

Jesse Lingard has not scored or assisted since a year in the Premier League

Jesse Lingard has gone a year without scoring or assisting a goal for Manchester United in the Premier League. In fact, the last time Jesse Lingard scored in the competition was on December 22, 2018 in the 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City. His dismal form has raised further doubts if the player would be able to enhance his stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United to next play against Manchester City

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at the Molineux Stadium by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup. Solskjaer’s side were also defeated by Arsenal with a 2-0 scoreline in their previous Premier League clash. United will next play against Manchester City in the first leg of the Football League Cup at Old Trafford on January 7, 2020 (January 8 according to IST).

