Manchester United Shares New Update Over David De Gea Situation, Several Moves Addressed

Manchester United has announced an official retained list

David de Gea's contract expires at the end of the month

De Gea had the most clean sheets in EPL 2022-23

Is David de Gea gonna stay in Manchester United this season?

On Friday, Manchester United said that they are now in contract talks with David de Gea, the Spanish custodian who was not on the team's list of players they had decided to maintain for the forthcoming season.

De Gea is set to become a free agent this summer, but there is a possibility that he may continue his tenure at the club where he has played since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Manchester United stated, "Discussions remain open with David over a potential new contract."

Although De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove for the most clean sheets in the previous season, there have been doubts about his effectiveness in playing the ball from the back with his feet. Manager Erik ten Hag considers this to be a crucial attribute for his goalkeepers, leading to speculation that Manchester United may pursue a move for David Raya from Brentford during the summer. While De Gea's future remains uncertain, the same can be said for Greenwood despite his inclusion on the retained list.

Who are the players leaving Manchester United next season?

Manchester United has submitted its retained list to the Premier League, with contract negotiations still ongoing with goalkeeper David de Gea. Extensions have been triggered for Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Rhys Bennett, and Ethan Laird. Discussions for a new contract are underway with Under-21s player-coach Tom Huddlestone, and a deal has been offered to young forward Mateo Mejia.

Centre-back Phil Jones left the team after 12 years and 229 appearances for United. Axel Tuanzebe, who has led the team at various levels and made 37 appearances for the main squad, is also departing. Tuanzebe shined with a victory over Paris Saint-Germain in 2020–21, despite his injury issues. While Eric Hanbury, Charlie Wellens, and Manni Norkett are leaving the Academy, Di'Shon Bernard, Ethan Galbraith, and Charlie Wellens are looking for new possibilities after loan stints.