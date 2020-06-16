Manchester United's Angel Gomes' Video Of Spiritual Healing Goes Viral; Memes Follow

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes' video of him visiting controversial pastor T.B. Joshua in Lagos, Nigeria in 2016 has gone viral on social media. The Angel Gomes church video shows 'prophet' Joshua performing a healing ritual on him, after the then 16-year-old was bogged down by a series of injuries. The Angel Gomes healing video has been the source of a lot of memes since it went viral online and the Manchester United star has since issued a message to his followers.

Angel Gomes church video: Viral Angel Gomes healing video ensues meme fest on Twitter

A 2016 video of Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes receiving blessings from a controversial Nigerian prophet to heal him of injury troubles has surfaced online. In the Angel Gomes church video, the Manchester United youngster stands in front of a large gathering at the church and explains how problems with hip, groin and ankle injuries had kept him sidelined. The Angel Gomes video then shows T.B. Joshua, one of Africa's best-known preachers, apparently performing a healing ritual on the teenager.

According to the Daily Mail, Joshua himself was estimated to have a fortune of $10 million in 2011 and his followers believe that the holy water can cure HIV and Tuberculosis. Twitterati jumped on the chance to make trolls on the Angel Gomes healing video, with Gareth Bale, Ousmane Dembele and Marco Reus all being ridiculed for their constant injury troubles.

The medical staff at United are that bad that Angel Gomes instead decided to go to TB Joshua to heal his injury problems.



You hate to see it. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) June 15, 2020

EPL defenders when they see Angel Gomes running towards them with his anointed legs pic.twitter.com/SRpt7irQGE — Santan 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@RonaldTheDaddyy) June 16, 2020

Dembele, Marco Reus And Bale After Hearing What TB Joshua Is Capable Of Doing #AngelGomes pic.twitter.com/TCslmTtouQ — 🦋💛 (@iamabvas) June 16, 2020

Angel Gomes church video: Manchester United youngster explains Angel Gomes healing video

After the Angel Gomes church video went viral on social media, the Manchester United youngster took to Twitter to explain the video, setting the record straight. The 19-year-old said that he was battling with some injury issues and was encouraged by his mother, who was a fan of the pastor. Angel Gomes adds that while it looks crazy from the outside, he was just practising his faith.

The Manchester United youngster said that he was young and did what his parents thought was best for him. Gomes added that there are far more important issues to tackle and extended support to the free school meals campaign led by his Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford. Gomes has 10 appearances for Manchester United so far and is close to signing a new £25,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford.

regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go. I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith. — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) June 16, 2020

I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was asking me what the video was about. I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for Me I would do it. There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle. — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) June 16, 2020

