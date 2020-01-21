Manchester United Charged By FA After Players Rage Against Referee During Liverpool Game

Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failing to ensure that their players 'conducted themselves in an orderly fashion' during their Premier League 2019-20 clash against Liverpool on Matchday 22. It is alleged that the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute when Roberto Firmino slotted the second goal of the match. Manchester United have till Thursday to respond to the allegations.

Why were Manchester United players charged?

Liverpool whipped a corner into the box and Manchester United failed to clear their lines. A second delivery got lofted towards De Gea who got barged away the ball from Van Dijk. Sadio Mane supplied a loose ball to Firmino who swung a fierce shot into the top corner. The Brazilian was celebrating while De Gea, Harry Maguire, Fred and Andreas Pereira charged towards the referee Craig Pawson to appeal for a potential foul. Pawson was surrounded by the angry United players in no-time. They claimed that De Gea was fouled by Van Dijk in the process of winning the ball. Firmino's goal was later ruled out by VAR because of Van Dijk's foul play. However, David De Gea got booked by Pawson for his unprofessional behaviour.

Retired referee Dermot Gallagher, while talking with Sky Sports, stated that he was surprised by FA's decision to charge Manchester United. Gallagher said, "The players surrounding the referee is very difficult in that situation and there were six players around him." He further added that a referee can control one or two players. However, once more than two players come, it becomes very difficult to see who is doing what. The veteran added that the fourth official will monitor the incident and report it to the FA.

