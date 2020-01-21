Manchester United Interested In Signing AC Milan Striker Krzysztof Piatek: Report

Manchester United have been linked with a host of players in the January transfer window. The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a striker after the departure of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. According to recent rumours, United are keen on signing AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Manchester United are interested in Krzysztof Piatek. They have contacted AC Milan in the last few weeks and asked them to be kept informed. AC Milan want to sell him for €35M or loan him with an obligation to buy. [@David_Ornstein] — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) January 21, 2020

Manchester United would be able to sign Krzysztof Piatek for €35 million

According to David Ornstein, Manchester United have contacted AC Milan to sign striker Krzysztof Piatek. It is also believed that AC Milan are keen on negotiating for the player. They would be willing to sell the player for €35 million or loan him out with an obligation to buy. However, Piatek is also being targetted by Tottenham Hotspur who are keen to land the striker in the on-going transfer window.

Krzysztof Piatek has fallen behind the pecking order in AC Milan

Krzysztof Piatek first emerged onto the scene when he was playing with Serie A side Genoa. He had then scored 19 goals in 21 appearances. AC Milan soon struck a deal for him and signed him on a five-year deal in January 2019. However, the player has seen a decline in his goalscoring numbers this season. The 24-year-old has played a total of 19 games across all competitions while managing to score only five goals along with an assist. He has started the previous two matches from the bench and has fallen behind the pecking order largely due to the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Marcus Rashford would be out for at least three months

Manchester United are in desperate need of re-enforcements after they failed to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. United suffered another major setback after their star forward Marcus Rashford had to be subbed off against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a back injury. The player had contributed 24 goals in 31 appearances. The signing of Piatek would provide a major boost to the side.

