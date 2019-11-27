Rio Ferdinand Explains The Mistake That Forced Manchester United To Sack Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed what made Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho. Mourinho was appointed Tottenham Hostpur manager after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked after a disappointing run of results.

Rio Ferdinand: Mourinho sacked due to negative outlook

Rio Ferdinand, in an interview, has said that Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho due to his negative outlook towards the end of his tenure. The Portuguese was appointed by the club after Manchester United decided to part ways with Louis Van Gaal despite his FA Cup success. Jose was an instant hit, winning the Community Shield, The Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League in his first season at the club. He was replaced by former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the 2018/19 season.

Rio Ferdinand: Mourinho was downbeat and grumpy

Rio Ferdinand, in an interview with BT Sport, said that he believes that Jose Mourinho’s change in personality was the reason that eventually led to him being sacked by Manchester United. He said, “When I first saw Jose Mourinho he was at a rival club (Chelsea) but I loved watching him on TV, in his press conferences you would tune in and it was Box Office." Rio Ferdinand further added, "You loved hearing him speak. Before and after the games, he was insightful and there was a spark about him. All of a sudden, he changed to being miserable, downbeat and grumpy. “

"When I first saw Mourinho I used to love watching him on TV, he was Box Office, there was a spark. Then all of a sudden he became miserable and down-beat." - @rioferdy5



"Jose wouldn't be coming to Spurs if it wasn't for what Poch done" - @GlennHoddle pic.twitter.com/tOh4jZy7D7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019

Rio Ferdinand further reasoned that the players were not able to feed off from Jose Mourinho’s charisma. He said that players feed off from a manager’s charisma and how they promote themselves in public. He further added that Mourinho was very negative in the end.

Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer face off on December 5

Rio Ferdinand spent 12-years at Manchester United, making 312 appearances during his tenure. The English centre-back won 6 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, while also winning the UEFA Champions League once. Rio Ferdinand was capped 81 times for England in senior international football. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham take on AFC Bournemouth at home on Saturday, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will face off against Aston Villa on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will then be visited by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at Old Trafford on Thursday, 5th December.

