Manchester United's Insider Reveals Shocking Truth About David De Gea's Exit From The Club

David de Gea has officially left Manchester United after serving the club for the past 12 years. He was one of the last relics from the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Spanish goalkeeper expressed his love for the club in an Instagram post on Sunday to make it official among the fans that he will be leaving the club.

3 things you need to know

David de Gea has the most clean sheets in the Premier League 2022-23

De Gea won 8 trophies with Manchester United

De Gea is linked to joining Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

An insider reveals why United didn't renew David de Gea’s contract

The truth regarding David De Gea's departure and the contract offers he purportedly received has been exposed by club insiders. According to the Manchester Evening News, De Gea was never offered a new contract by Manchester United, contrary to previous claims. De Gea confirmed his departure from the club on Saturday, and it appears that United have already picked Inter Milan custodian Andre Onana as his straight successor. According to club insiders, no official contract offer was made to the 32-year-old custodian, and De Gea has deliberated on his future at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

United and De Gea both decided that it was time to split ways, with manager Erik ten Hag eager to complete the acquisition of Onana before the start of their pre-season tour. United may need to boost their offer, but they remain confident about retaining the Cameroonian custodian, who was instrumental in his team's run to the Champions League final last season. Personal arrangements with Onana are claimed to have been agreed upon, leaving just the transfer cost to overcome.

What could be David de Gea’s next destination?

After playing for top clubs like Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, the 32-year-old still has a lot of gas within him to compete at a high level for a few more years. Having the most clean sheets in the Premier League speaks for itself, and many clubs from Europe will be eyeing to sign the legendary Spanish goalkeeper for free with Saudi Arabia in the transfer market. The star is currently reported to have links with a possible re-uniting with his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.