Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka Lends Support To Congo, Sends 20,000 Gloves, PPE Kits

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has lent his support in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The player spent the weekend packing 20,000 gloves and PPE kits which he has agreed to send to his father's homeland of Republic of Congo as a part of the coronavirus Africa fight. Meanwhile, the UK itself has emerged as one of the worst-affected countries due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the world.

Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka donation valued at £10,000

Back-to-back wins! I'm hanging up the controller now and taking the 2 W's. Big thank you again to @EASPORTSFIFA for supporting the #FootballUnited movement with all proceeds being donated to help in this moment of crisis. #stayandplay



Watch 👉🏾 https://t.co/ubD512Sgpc pic.twitter.com/oBamciHvvE — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) April 9, 2020

It has been reported that Wan-Bissaka has paid £10,000 ($12,500) for the procurement of 20,000 gloves and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This Wan-Bissaka donation will now be shipped directly to the doctors in the Republic of Congo amid the coronavirus Africa crisis. The African country, which happens to be the Manchester United defender's father's homeland, has been struggling to meet the basic medical requirements due to the slump in the economy.

Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka donation: Player donates for NHS staff

This is just one of the many Wan-Bissaka donation towards the fight against coronavirus. Recently, reports suggested that the Manchester United defender helped in raising funds for the NHS staff. Wan-Bissaka also spoke on the need for more such equipment and the inability of people to survive during such testing times.

Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka donation: Defender feels fortunate

Wan-Bissaka claimed that he was very fortunate to be in a position to help others in such a crisis. He cited the example of those who couldn't protect themselves and lacked basic necessities during the coronavirus pandemic. The Manchester United defender asserted that he felt great by giving back to society in the form of the donation. He further lauded the health workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that it was difficult for the frontline workers, and he did his best to help them.

Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka donation: Defender buys house for parents

Wan-Bissaka has been involved in a fund-raising initiative called Football United. This initiative involves playing FIFA games against other Premier League players Chelsea's Reece James and Burnley winger Dwight McNeil in order to raise funds. Meanwhile, he also bought a new house for his parents, which is estimated to have cost him £900,000 ($112,000).

