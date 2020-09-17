Gareth Bale To Spurs All But Done After Successful Medical, Mourinho Approves Move

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale's tumultuous time at the Spanish capital will soon come to an end, although temporarily. The Wales international, who had recently made public his thoughts of leaving the Bernabeu, is set to secure a return to his former club Tottenham Hotspur, the team that saw his rise as one of the fiercest wingers back in the day.

Is Bale going to Spurs?: Tottenham beat Man United to seal the transfer

Speaking to Sky Sports while on national duty, Gareth Bale had revealed that he would want to return to the Premier League if Real Madrid did not block a prospective move. He also insisted that Los Blancos had blocked his transfer to China the previous summer. Following an open proclamation, talks of the Bale transfer away from the LaLiga champions began doing the rounds.

Media reports, as recent as Tuesday suggested that Manchester United could well succeed in sealing the Bale transfer this summer. The Red Devils identified the Welshman as the ideal alternative to Borussia Dortmund star and club's long term priority Jadon Sancho. However, Tottenham have emerged as the surprise winners in the Bale transfer saga.

Spurs transfers latest: Bale transfer talks in the final stage

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid and Tottenham have agreed to a loan deal for the 31-year-old. However, the Spanish giants expect the North Londoners to pay his complete wage, estimated at €17 million (£15.4m) a season. On the other hand, the earlier report claimed that Spurs want a wage-sharing agreement that will see the two clubs pay the wage equally. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will finally get to manage Bale, the player he had been wanting to sign while at Man United, but failed.

The report insists that Bale is pushing for the transfer to Tottenham, which binds the two clubs on reaching an honourable agreement. The Real Madrid winger has already informed his teammates that he will return to the Premier League. His agent Barnett while speaking to BBC, has confirmed that the Bale transfer to Tottenham is closer than ever. All that remains is a medical check, post which the Bale transfer announcement will be made official by the two clubs.

Spurs transfers latest: Sergio Reguilon to Spurs done

Besides the Bale transfer, Real Madrid and Spurs have also agreed for the transfer of left-back Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish youngster, having clinched the Europa League title with Sevilla, is set to embark upon his Premier League journey, with a transfer fee estimated at €30 million (£27m). Interestingly, Man United were also keen on landing the defender but failed after a break down in talks with Los Blancos due to non-agreement on the inclusion of a buy-back clause. It is indeed a double-edged loss for the Red Devils.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram