Dele Alli Learned To Cook Baked Beans During Lockdown, Calls It An 'easy Effort'

Football superstars, like everyone else, were forced into lockdown after coronavirus wreaked havoc across the world. While many players spent quality time with their family, some others took a decent advantage of the opportunity to sweat it out in the gym. However, Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli tried his hands in the kitchen and revealed the lockdown pastime he cultivated during.

Dele Alli baked beans, reveals star on All or Nothing: Tottenham documentary

Dele Alli made surprising revelations about his lockdown pastime while speaking on the All or Nothing: Tottenham documentary. In the eighth episode of the documentary, the Spurs midfielder reveals the dishes he made during the course of the lockdown. Much to the surprise of fans, the England international stated that he learnt how to cook baked beans.

All it took was to leave the beans in the microwave for two minutes, said Dele Alli. The midfielder further claimed that it was quite easy to make baked beans. Besides Dele Alli, Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga insists that he learnt to make Nando's-style chicken along with prawn salad. On the other hand, Eric Dier revealed that he has made a vegetable garden in his backyard.

Dele Alli transfer: Did midfielder have a fallout with Jose Mourinho?

Dele Alli's future at Tottenham stands uncertain, with reports of a fallout with manager Jose Mourino. Some reports claimed that the player and the manager had a dressing room fallout before the Everton defeat. Alli was also subbed off after the first half in the first Premier League game of the new season, with Mourinho blaming Dele Alli's laziness for the same. Meanwhile, several other players believe that the manager comes out all guns blazing against the team to get rid of criticism.

Dele Alli transfer to Real Madrid on the cards?

To make matters worse, the midfielder has been left out of the squad for the Europa League qualifier against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. His exclusion has now sparked exit rumours. With Gareth Bale set to arrive back in north London, some reports suggest that the Dele Alli could be sent out on loan to Real Madrid, with Tottenham unsure of the possibilities of an outright sale.

Image courtesy: Tottenham Twitter