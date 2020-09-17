Kerala Blasters Announce The Signing Of Khawlhring Ahead Of ISL 2020 Campaign

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of Mizoram-based Lalthathanga Khawlhring form NorthEast United on a two-year deal. The 22-year-old will be joining the Kerala Blasters from the upcoming Indian Super League season. Popularly known as the Puitea, the new signing is a midfielder who can also play on the wings.

Kerala Blasters announce signing of Khawlhring ahead of ISL campaign

From the factory of Indian football to the heart! Welcome home @puitea_7 💛💪#YennumYellow #SwagathamPuitea pic.twitter.com/QkS3dzw7ie — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) September 16, 2020

The youngster started his footballing career with local club Bethlehem Vengthlang and then later joined the DSK Shivajians youth team before moving further up. He was then signed by NorthEast United and loaned out to Aizwal FC. Khawlhring then broke into the NorthEast side and in the last two seasons has adapted well to the ISL, making an impact across the midfield for NorthEast United.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters Sign Young Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill On Two-year Deal From Bengaluru FC

Khawlhring now joins the Kerala Blasters, who are undergoing a complete squad overhaul and will be turning to the player for his adaptability, explosive pace and versatility in midfield. In an official statement after his signing, Ishfaq Ahmed, assistant coach, of the Kerala Blasters said: ‘Puitea is part of the race of the new generation of Indian footballers who are comfortable with the ball at their feet. He has an excellent left foot and can perform in various positions in midfield, both centrally and wide on the wings. On top of that, he also has a good vision and technique on the field.'

Also Read | Kerala Blasters Reject Opportunity To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s Compatriot Ricardo Quaresma

ISL transfer news: Lalthathanga Khawlhring speaks after his move

Speaking on the new season and the move to Kerala Blasters, an excited Lalthathanga Khawlhring said after his unveiling: 'I feel honoured to have joined the Blasters family. It is a dream come true to play for one of the best fans in India, which was also one of the reasons for my signing.' Lalthathanga Khawlhring said that he's aware that the club and its fans are hungry for success, just like him. He also asserted that he believes they can bring the ISL trophy to Kerala this season.

The Indian football season kicks off with the I-League qualifiers from October 8 in Kolkata, and the ISL is expected to start in the last week of November. While the teams get ready as the deadline approaches, the biggest piece of ISL transfer news pertaining to Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua is yet to be announced.

Also Read | ISL: Kerala Blasters Rope In Seasoned Argentine Facundo Pereyra On A One-year Deal

Also Read | ISL Transfers: Tiri Sings For ATK Mohun Bagan, Onwu Returns To Odisha And Other Deals

Image Courtesy: Lalthathanga Khawlhring Twitter