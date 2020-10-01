Indian Football Team Wishes President Of India Ram Nath Kovind On His 75th Birthday

President of India Ram Nath Kovind celebrated his 75th birthday on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for the President of India. The Indian football team also hopped on that bandwagon and sent out a heart-warming message on their official Twitter handles for the President.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri turns 36: LaLiga wishes Indian football team captain on his birthday

Indian football team's birthday greetings to President of India Ram Nath Kovind

Wishing Hon. President of India Shri #RamNathKovind ji a Happy Birthday on behalf of the entire #IndianFootball ⚽ family 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/LlkTi82u6K — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 1, 2020

The official Twitter handle of the Indian football team sent out birthday greetings to Ram Nath Kovind on behalf of the entire national team. Also joining the queue was Praful Patel, who happens to be the chairman of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Patel, former Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Heavy Industries, tweeted an image of himself with the President of India, along with wishes for a long and healthy life.

Warm Birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind Ji. May God bless him with long and healthy life.@rashtrapatibhvn #RamNathKovind pic.twitter.com/Y1gjXnDhfH — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 1, 2020

Also Read | Assam Floods: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri sends an important message

Sandesh Jhinghan, N Bala Devi conferred Arjuna Award by Ram Nath Kovind

Elsewhere, Ram Nath Kovind recently conferred the Arjuna Award upon Indian defender Sandesh Jhinghan. The Arjuna award is conferred upon sports personalities by the President of India for their achievements on the field. The defender, who was with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) until the previous season, is all set to join ATK Mohun Bagan for the 2020 campaign. He was an important member of the Kerala Blasters ever since the inception of the ISL, managing 76 appearances for the club.

I play for the name infront of my jersey

And make sure they remember the name on the back. @RangersWFC#footballlife #10 pic.twitter.com/bNC6GqvVSm — Bala Devi (@BalaDevi_10) September 23, 2020

Besides Jhinghan, N Bala Devi has also been conferred the much-acclaimed award after her nomination by the AIFF. She created history in January this year when she signed for Scottish side Rangers. Bala Devi is the first Indian women footballer to play abroad. Bala Devi has also captained the Indian football team on several occasions. Bala Devi joined the Scottish giants on a deal that lasts 18 months.

Also Read | Indian football team wishes cricket icon MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday

ISL to begin from October 20

Meanwhile, the seventh season of the ISL will be played from October 20 until March 2021. The competition will be played behind closed doors, courtesy of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. ISL 2020 will be entirely played in Goa.

Also Read | Indian footballer Anwar Ali's heart disease leaving his family to make tough medical call

Image courtesy: Indian Football Team Twitter