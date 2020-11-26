Maradona's Iconic 'Brain Fade' Moment Goes Viral, Fans Say 'that's Football Brain Talking'

Argentinian Football legend Diego Maradona passed away due to a cardiac arrest on November 25, leaving behind a trail of memories for his fans and loved ones. Amongst this, is an iconic moment from his post-match interview in 2018. Shared initially by ESPN UK, the clip shows Maradona’s getting blanked out while replying to the interviewer.

In the 24 second long clip, Maradona, who was serving as the manager of football club Dorados de Sinaloa then, is asked about his views on the MX league. "What do you think about the level of the MX league?,” the interviewer questions. After a long pause, a visibly lost Maradona responds with: "ummmmmm laaaa ayeeeee aaaah", leaving the interviewers with perhaps the most awkward 24 seconds in their career.

Diego Maradona with one of the greatest post-match interviews ever. pic.twitter.com/jIJuF2Ppyv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 26, 2018

With over 3.9 thousand views, the clip has now doing rounds of the internet. While most of the people have taken the opportunity to mourn the demise of their favourite footballer, a lot of others have expressed their love for Maradona's nonchalant nature.

Read: Diego Maradona's Coffin Arrives At Argentinian President's Mansion, Fans To Mourn Demise

Read: Diego Maradona Tribute: Bollywood Mourns The Loss Of The Argentinian Football Legend

I wish I was that eloquent. — Arnold Krumm (@CharleyHorse_) November 26, 2018

I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble 😂😂😂 — Amr (@alphamicromeo) November 26, 2018

Wise words — tryan (@tryan53979851) November 26, 2018

Probably wasn’t listening to the interviewer in the first place 😂😂 #doped — IG:_kevven (@ee_papi) November 26, 2018

Top interview Diego...that’s a football brain talking — tim rodwell (@lens1312) November 26, 2018

When he said “laaaa....emmmm”



I felt that. — 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) November 26, 2018

When He shook His head I knew We were kindred spirits...or He was mates with K! pic.twitter.com/aw2Xw2gYyF — CorbeauxInvest (@CorbeauxInvest) November 26, 2018

Diego Maradona's death

Diego Maradona passed away due to a cardiac arrest on November 25.Though his life was troubled by his cocaine addiction, he enjoyed an illustrious career. Maradona retired in 1997, when he was 37 years old. In 2004, he had been hospitalized for heart issues, which were apparently caused by cocaine. A similar incident had taken place in 2000. He had once referred to cocaine as his "toughest rival", later revealing that he had overcome his problem.

He played for clubs like Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla in his career, earning the name "Golden Boy". He played four FIFA World Cups, and represented his country in 91 international events. He gained popularity for his first goal in 1986, made during the World Cup quarter-final.

Read: Diego Maradona Tribute: Bollywood Mourns The Loss Of The Argentinian Football Legend

Read: IN PICS | Diego Maradona's Fans Around The World Pay Tearful Farewell To Soccer Legend