Diego Maradona Tribute: Bollywood Mourns The Loss Of The Argentinian Football Legend

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The world mourned the loss of the Football legend including several prominent personalities across various fields. Bollywood too expressed their grief over the legend's demise A number of Bollywood stars also shared memorable pictures they clicked with the legend to honour his death and thus, pay a tribute to Diego Maradona.

Tributes pour in after death of Maradona

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an image of Diego Maradona on her Instagram stories to express her condolences over the passing away of the Argentine legend. She shared the picture of the football player from one of his celebratory moments. Kareena captioned the image as “Rest in Power” with a broken heart emoji.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal too shared a picture of Diego Maradona on his stories and wrote a small caption for the player. A picture of Diego Maradona in Argentina jersey was shared by the actor. Vicky expressed his condolences over Diego Maradona's death by captioning the image as “RIP Legend”.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a unique image from one of the popular football pages on Instagram. The star kid shared an image in which Diego Maradona was standing on a platform while all the great football players bowed down to him. Thus Ibrahim too paid his tribute over Diego Maradona's death.

Esha Gupta

Actor Esha Gupta shared a heartfelt message for Diego Maradona as she too mourned the loss of the legend. Sharing an image of Diego in the Argentian jersey she wrote: “Legends live forever”. She then expressed her condolences for the now-departed football player.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra too expressed her deepest condolences over the passing away of Diego Maradona. She shared an image of Maradona from his prime years. Sharing the image, she wrote a caption calling him one of the greatest football players and a true legend.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor who himself is a huge football fan too mourned the death of Diego Maradona. He shared a monochrome image of Maradona from the time he won the World Cup for Argentina. Sharing the same, he captioned the image as “RIP legend”.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared a rather heartfelt image and caption to express her grief over the death of Diego Maradona. She shared an image of herself posing beside Diego Maradona and wrote a heartfelt caption. She mentioned that she had the honour of meeting Maradona.

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi shared an image of Maradona from his prime years in Argentina. The image was filled with passion and thus Angad expressed his condolences for the football player. He prayed for Diego Maradona to find his peace and called him a legend.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a picture of Maradona from the time he won the World Cup for Argentina. The glorious image of the football player was accompanied by a heartfelt caption from the actor. Prithviraj Sukumaran wished Diego Maradona farewell in his caption and called him a legend.

